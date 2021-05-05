Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 1,537,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $986.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

