Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.