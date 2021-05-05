Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

SU stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.