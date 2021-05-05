Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.