Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.