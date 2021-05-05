DOC.COM (MTC) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $90,665.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00084935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.14 or 0.00848615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.44 or 0.09845025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00044449 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

