Doctors Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.41 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $176.41 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 109.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

