Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Dogness (International) stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
