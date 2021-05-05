Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after buying an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.