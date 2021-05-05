Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s share price fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $93.73. 11,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 506,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,743. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

