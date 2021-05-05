Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $4,154,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

