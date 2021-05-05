Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

