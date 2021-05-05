Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. 46,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,882. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

