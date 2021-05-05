Dominion Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, June 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 2,880,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.