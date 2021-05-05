Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.79.

D traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,882. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

