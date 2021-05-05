Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Domo stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,038. Domo has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

