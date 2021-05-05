DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

DLY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 364,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

