Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. 68,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

