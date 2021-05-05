Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

