Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Dover Motorsports has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Dover Motorsports has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:DVD opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

