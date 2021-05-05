Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.92

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.92 and last traded at $151.54, with a volume of 592353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

