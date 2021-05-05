Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $17.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,470.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

