Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.20. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.41 and its 200-day moving average is $352.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $238.58 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.