Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,900,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,350. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.