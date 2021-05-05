Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,765,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

