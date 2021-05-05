Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. 15,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.