DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Shares of DKNG opened at $56.13 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

