Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DFH. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,140,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

