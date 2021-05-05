Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$16.79. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 630,471 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

