Drep [new] (DREP) Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $60.01 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00084535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00816773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,400.98 or 0.09404942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043598 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

