Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

DRVN traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 3,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 8.98% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

