Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DRVN. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.31 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 8.98% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

