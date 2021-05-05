Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Up 19.2% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00268626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.58 or 0.01155316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.75 or 0.00727783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,888.46 or 0.99929085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

