DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and $636,326.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $39.70 or 0.00072331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00266609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.78 or 0.01156641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.36 or 0.00727667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

