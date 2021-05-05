Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DPG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 254,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,520. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

