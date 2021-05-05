Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

