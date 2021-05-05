Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $131,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

