Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 658,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

