Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $867,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.