Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

