Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

