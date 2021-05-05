Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
HELE stock opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
