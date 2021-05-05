Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

