Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 136,744 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

