Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,299.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,542. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.