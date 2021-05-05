Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 219,948 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,948 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 2,879,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

