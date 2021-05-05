DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $618.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

