Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,656 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.