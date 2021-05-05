Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,077 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 429,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

