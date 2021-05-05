Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 624 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

