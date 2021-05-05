Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

